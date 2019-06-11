Tuesday, June 11, 2019Back to
Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Due to the US ban, Huawei may soon turn to the RISC-V architectured chips to power its handsets.

tech2 News StaffJun 11, 2019 08:38:14 IST

Now that the US has cut ties with Huawei in the recent past, companies like Qualcomm, Intel, and Samsung also had to look for different ventures to work with. Therefore, these companies have now invested in a US-based chipmaker SiFive. It makes RISC-V instruction set architecture based computer chips.

San Francisco headquartered company SiFive was established in 2015 and is now a major competitor against the UK based chipmaker ARM Holding.

As per The Information, SiFive has raised about $65.4 million in its recent funding round, reported Android Authority.

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

If we talk about the functioning of SiFive, the company works with different tech companies and prepares designs in a span of one to three months. SiFive promises to give a sample of the desired chip within weeks.

RISC-V is generally used in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, network tech, smart wearables and so on. It is basically an open-source hardware instruction set architecture which is primarily based on established reduced instruction set computer principles.

Chips based on Arm that are made by SiFive usually takes a year.

According to the reports, since ARM Holding has cut ties with Huawei, the smartphone manufacturer company may turn to the RISC-V architectured chips so that they can power its handsets.

Read more on the Huawei banning saga:

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

