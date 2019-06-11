tech2 News Staff

Now that the US has cut ties with Huawei in the recent past, companies like Qualcomm, Intel, and Samsung also had to look for different ventures to work with. Therefore, these companies have now invested in a US-based chipmaker SiFive. It makes RISC-V instruction set architecture based computer chips.

San Francisco headquartered company SiFive was established in 2015 and is now a major competitor against the UK based chipmaker ARM Holding.

As per The Information, SiFive has raised about $65.4 million in its recent funding round, reported Android Authority.

If we talk about the functioning of SiFive, the company works with different tech companies and prepares designs in a span of one to three months. SiFive promises to give a sample of the desired chip within weeks.

RISC-V is generally used in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, network tech, smart wearables and so on. It is basically an open-source hardware instruction set architecture which is primarily based on established reduced instruction set computer principles.

Chips based on Arm that are made by SiFive usually takes a year.

According to the reports, since ARM Holding has cut ties with Huawei, the smartphone manufacturer company may turn to the RISC-V architectured chips so that they can power its handsets.

