tech2 News Staff

After Trump ddministration announced a ban on Huawei products and services, it barred the company from doing business with US tech companies such as Alphabet Inc, whose Android OS is used in Huawei's phones. However, days later Huawei announced that it is working on its own operating system which will replace Android in its smartphones.

This week, a Huawei executive also announced that the company's own operating system — called Hongmeng OS — is ready to roll out to its users soon. Some reports suggest that could be as soon as October this year.

Per the recent extension from Google, Huawei will have access to Android only until August 2019.

Now, a report by Global Times suggests that Huawei's Hongmeng OS will apparently be 60 percent faster than Android. Reportedly, Oppo and Vivo have sent out their teams to test the new Huawei OS and found the operating system to indeed be 60 percent faster than Android. We cannot confirm these claims till we get a chance to test it out for ourselves. For all you know, it may just be a matter of building hype for a Chinese alternative to Android OS.

Further, the report also reveals that Tencent is also working with Huawei's EMUI team to test Hongmeng OS.

Simultaneously, Huawei has applied to trademark its operating system in at least nine countries and Europe. According to data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the trademark has been filed in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand.

Hongmeng OS will reportedly be used for gadgets ranging from smartphones, portable computers to robots and car televisions. Hongmeng OS is expected to ship on nearly 225 million devices by the end of this year.

Read more on the Huawei ban saga:

Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Huawei's goal of becoming top smartphone seller in Q4 2019 now pushed forward

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.