Friday, June 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei's own Hongmeng OS will be 60 percent faster than Android: Report

Hongmeng OS is expected to ship on nearly 225 million devices by the end of this year.

tech2 News StaffJun 14, 2019 10:39:18 IST

After Trump ddministration announced a ban on Huawei products and services, it barred the company from doing business with US tech companies such as Alphabet Inc, whose Android OS is used in Huawei's phones. However, days later Huawei announced that it is working on its own operating system which will replace Android in its smartphones.

This week, a Huawei executive also announced that the company's own operating system — called Hongmeng OS — is ready to roll out to its users soon. Some reports suggest that could be as soon as October this year.

Per the recent extension from Google, Huawei will have access to Android only until August 2019.

Huaweis own Hongmeng OS will be 60 percent faster than Android: Report

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image Tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Now, a report by Global Times suggests that Huawei's Hongmeng OS will apparently be 60 percent faster than Android. Reportedly, Oppo and Vivo have sent out their teams to test the new Huawei OS and found the operating system to indeed be 60 percent faster than Android. We cannot confirm these claims till we get a chance to test it out for ourselves. For all you know, it may just be a matter of building hype for a Chinese alternative to Android OS.

Further, the report also reveals that Tencent is also working with Huawei's EMUI team to test Hongmeng OS.

Simultaneously, Huawei has applied to trademark its operating system in at least nine countries and Europe. According to data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the trademark has been filed in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand.

Hongmeng OS will reportedly be used for gadgets ranging from smartphones, portable computers to robots and car televisions. Hongmeng OS is expected to ship on nearly 225 million devices by the end of this year.

Read more on the Huawei ban saga:

Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Huawei's goal of becoming top smartphone seller in Q4 2019 now pushed forward

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Global smartphone sales in 2019 to see a 3.1 percent dip due to Huawei ban: Canalys

US prosecutors ask judge to reject Huawei's motion for seeking information on its lead defense lawyer

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Huawei

Huawei to trademark Hongmeng mobile OS around the world after US ban

Jun 14, 2019
Huawei to trademark Hongmeng mobile OS around the world after US ban
Huawei says it is in the process of rolling out its Hongmeng OS to replace Android

Huawei

Huawei says it is in the process of rolling out its Hongmeng OS to replace Android

Jun 14, 2019
Facebook is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones

Huawei ban

Facebook is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones

Jun 07, 2019
Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Huawei

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Jun 11, 2019
Google warns Trump administration of US national security risks due to Huawei ban: Report

Huawei ban

Google warns Trump administration of US national security risks due to Huawei ban: Report

Jun 07, 2019
Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Huawei

Huawei could possibly launch the Mate 30-series with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS

Jun 03, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019