Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

This ban could prevent the quicker rollout of 5G networks in China as Huawei is heavily dependent on US semiconductor products.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 10:11:42 IST

It's not even been a day since Google announced that it was pulling off support for some of its services from being accessed by Huawei devices than we have more news on that front. US chip giants Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom and Xilinx have also pulled off from supplying vital components for Huawei devices.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the chipmakers Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom and Xilinx have told their employees that they will not be providing Huawei with supplies until further notice.

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

The Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province. Image: AP

Intel is a major chipset provider to Huawei for its laptop line as well as provides server chips to Huawei. Qualcomm provides Huawei with modems and processors for many of its smartphones, irrespective of Huawei having its own HiSilicon Kirin chipsets. Xilinx sells programmable chips which are used in networking. Broadcom supplies Huawei with switching chips which is critical for networking equipment. To cut a long story short, each of these chip suppliers has a major role to play in Huawei products.

According to analysts quoted by Bloomberg, this ban could prevent the quicker rollout of 5G networks in China as Huawei is heavily dependent on US semiconductor products. At the same time, Huawei is said to have stockpiled chips and other major components that will last it for three months at least, by when we should get a more clear idea as to whether this ban is here to stay or there will be a resolution on this.

Google has suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday, in a blow to the Chinese technology company that the US government has sought to blacklist around the world.

These restrictions are to comply with the Trump administration's blacklisting of Huawei and 70 affiliate companies from dealing with US companies. Under the order, Huawei will need a US government license to buy American technology. This decision is the culmination of the Trump administration's reservations against using Huawei's next-generation 5G networks as it feels that Huawei's close ties with the Chinese government could be detrimental and lead to cyber espionage. Trump administration also imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods amid an escalating trade war.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes


also see

Huawei

Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

May 16, 2019
Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies
Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

May 17, 2019
Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping as trade war escalates after China’s decision to impose counter tariffs

NewsTracker

Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping as trade war escalates after China’s decision to impose counter tariffs

May 14, 2019
Donald Trump says China should strike trade deal now or it will be ‘far worse’ after he wins second term

NewsTracker

Donald Trump says China should strike trade deal now or it will be ‘far worse’ after he wins second term

May 12, 2019
Huawei will no longer have access to Google services and future Android updates

Huawei

Huawei will no longer have access to Google services and future Android updates

May 20, 2019
Global market in turmoil over ruptured US-China trade truce; Beijing warns of retaliation to further tariff hikes

NewsTracker

Global market in turmoil over ruptured US-China trade truce; Beijing warns of retaliation to further tariff hikes

May 09, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019
AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019