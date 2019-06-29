Saturday, June 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei will be allowed to buy products from US suppliers following Trump-Xi meeting

Equipment that won’t pose as a ‘great national security problem’ will be allowed to be sold

tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2019 15:40:25 IST

Huawei Technologies can finally take relax. After a gruelling month of facing bans and losing business relations with multiple clients across the world, the Chinese tech giant can start buying products from US companies.

Huawei will be allowed to buy products from US suppliers following Trump-Xi meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. Image: Reuters.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that US companies will be allowed to sell its equipment to Huawei, at a news conference during the international Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

In May, the US Commerce Department had placed Huawei into a trade blacklist that banned US companies from dealing with the Chinese company. Since then, companies including Google, Qualcomm, Intel, and many more cut off ties with Huawei. With Google stopping business, it meant that Huawei wouldn’t be able to use Android OS in its future mobile devices. However, to tackle that, it has been working on an alternative mobile OS called Hongmeng OS (ARK OS) based on the AOSP project.

While the company’s chip subsidiary HiSilicon said that it had been long preparing for an extreme scenario of being banned from using US technology, the final nail in the coffin was UK chip designer ARM suspending its business deals with the company. This meant Huawei had to design and manufacture its own chips rather than licensing the design that would be extremely difficult to pull off in a short time.

That didn’t stop US companies from conducting business with Huawei since they found a legal loophole around it. Chip makers including Intel and Micron found ways to overcome the trade restrictions set by the commerce department. Because of some exceptions in the restrictions, US companies with subsidiaries and operations located overseas could call their technology foreign, according to Cross Research analyst Steven Fox from a Bloomberg report. Essentially, with less than 25 percent of the technology originating from the US, it won’t be valid under the restrictions and it could continue doing business with the banned companies.

Trump and Chinese President Xi had a separate meeting during the G20 summit to discuss the trade talks that are affecting the global economy. Both sides decided not to put out any new tariffs for now. “I said that’s O.K., that we will keep selling that product, these are American companies that make these products. That’s very complex, by the way,” Trump said. “I’ve agreed to allow them to continue to sell that product so that American companies will continue.”

The US had been campaigning for a long time to deny Huawei from working with governments to build their 5G communications infrastructure. Calling the Chinese firm a security threat, even the UK launched investigations into the same. Trump said only the equipment that isn’t associated with “great national security problems” will be considered, essentially making it sound more ambiguous.

Since the decision came out at an overseas press conference, it will still take some time to be effective when the President returns. Once an executive order to lift the ban on business is signed, only then can Huawei get back on its track.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Huawei

Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative

Jun 15, 2019
Huawei could consider Russain-fork of Sailfish OS as its Android alternative
Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Huawei

Android Q will be available for its 14 existing phones, including Honor devices: Huawei

Jun 21, 2019
Huawei claims to have shipped 100 million smartphones this year till the end of May

Huawei

Huawei claims to have shipped 100 million smartphones this year till the end of May

Jun 21, 2019
Huawei’s Mate X foldable phone delayed until September for additional testing

Huawei

Huawei’s Mate X foldable phone delayed until September for additional testing

Jun 14, 2019
Huawei Mate X foldable phone could be launching in September after being delayed

Huawei

Huawei Mate X foldable phone could be launching in September after being delayed

Jun 22, 2019
Huawei revenues will be $30 billion less than forecast over the next two years: CEO

Huawei

Huawei revenues will be $30 billion less than forecast over the next two years: CEO

Jun 17, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019