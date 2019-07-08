tech2 News Staff

Huawei's alternative to Android called as HongmengOS is still going full steam ahead even though Google has been given the go-ahead to provide the company with the Android license. This new OS is expected to be unveiled at a developer conference this August, but it appears Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has already told some key features beforehand.

In an interview with French publication Le Point, Zhengfei said that Huawei operating system Hongmeng will be 60 percent faster than Android. "The operating system we are developing is compatible with printed circuit boards, switches, routers, smartphones, and data centers," said Zhengfei according to the publications which indicate that Hongmeng will be a universal OS spread across multiple IoT devices.

He also said that competing with Google's Android or Apple's macOS is a mistake since Huawei still lacks a good app store. According to reports, the Homgmeng OS will launch commercially as ‘Ark OS’ with Huawei Mate 30 or P40 series.

Huawei has applied to trademark its operating system in at least nine countries and Europe. According to data from the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the trademark has been filed in countries such as Cambodia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand.

Hongmeng OS will reportedly be used for gadgets ranging from smartphones, portable computers to robots and car televisions. Hongmeng OS is expected to ship on nearly 225 million devices by the end of this year.

