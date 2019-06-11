tech2 News Staff

The blanket ban on any US company working with Chinese electronics giant Huawei has been the talking point of the tech industry for quite some time now. One of the repercussions for this blacklist was the fact that Google stopped licensing its Android OS to Huawei and Honor phones. While one may think that this is a huge blow for Huawei, one must not forget the size and stature of the company.

According to the firm Rosenblatt Securities, Huawei has managed to ship about 1 million devices pre-loaded with its proprietary HongMengOS. As per the report, this new OS seems to be compatible with all Android apps and is said to have “increased security functions to protect personal data”.

Huawei's Richard Yu was quoted as saying that the HongMengOS is "prepared to be installed on mobile phones, computers, tablets, TVs, cars, wearables and everything else you can install an OS on."

In an ominous but vague warning, China said back in the starting of the month that it was drawing up a list of “unreliable” foreign companies, organizations and individuals in what could signal retaliation for the US sanctions on Huawei.

The move was followed by additional measures that deepen the bite of the US blacklist amid an escalating trade war, whose backdrop is the two powers’ struggle for long-term technological and economic dominance.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.