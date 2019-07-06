tech2 News Staff

Chinese tech giant Huawei is organising the Huawei Developer Conference 2019 (HDC 2019) in Dongguan, China. It’s scheduled between 9 and 11 August that will cover various products and services of the company including key technology areas such as 5G and Internet of Things.

As reported by Gizmochina, the entire conference is going to be divided into three parts including the keynote speech, a technical forum and Codelabs. The keynote will probably speak about all the recent developments in Huawei and possibly its roadmap for the future. In the technical forum, several topics such as smart home, sports health, smart travel, EMUI, AR and VR, and Huawei Pay will be discussed. Codelabs will offer attendees a hands-on experience into Huawei services and products to gain feedback from the developer community and experts attending the conference from all over the world.

We know that after Google was instructed by the US Commerce Department to cut off ties with the Chinese company, Huawei started working on its own mobile operating system based on AOSP. This proprietary mobile OS got the name HongMeng OS (and ARK OS) that will be used in future Huawei devices replacing Android. There hasn’t been any official reveal yet and it has been rumoured to be way faster than Android. The keynote at HDC 2019 could be the best platform for the company to showcase what its new OS is capable of. However, since the trade ban has been lifted by the US, we aren’t sure whether the Chinese company is going to pursue developing the project. Whatever is the case, we will get to know during the keynote.

It’s been quite rough for Huawei for the past two months but things are now falling into place after US President Trump said that the trade ban on the Chinese company will be lifted and US companies can start selling to them again. Hence, the developer conference is vital to the company for its efforts to gain back from the massive losses it incurred because of the ban.

