Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei is in the spotlight due to a US blacklisting and pressure on allies not to buy its networking gear.

ReutersJun 03, 2019 13:01:33 IST

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications equipment supplier fighting a US sales ban, kicks off a trade secrets lawsuit in the United States on Monday against a former employee who has sought to turn the case into a referendum on Huawei’s corporate behavior.

Huawei is now facing lawsuit in the United States for corporate espionage

Huawei headquarters in China.

The trial, involving salacious allegations of corporate espionage, racketeering and a secret database of rivals’ technology, promises to keep Huawei in the spotlight amid a U.S. blacklisting and pressure on allies not to buy its networking gear over security concerns.

Jury selection begins on Monday in a federal court in Sherman, Texas, with the trial expected to last about three weeks. The judge in the case, Amos Mazzant, is also separately hearing Huawei’s bid to overturn the Trump administration’s ban on its sales to government agencies and contractors.

Huawei’s lawsuit against former employee Ronnie Huang and his startup, CNEX Labs Inc, claims an “an illegal pattern of racketeering” by the ex-manager to steal its technology and poach its staff, according to court documents. CNEX develops chips that speed up data storage on cloud computing networks.

Huang denies wrongdoing and has filed a countersuit, alleging Huawei is using U.S. courts to acquire his and others’ technology and quash rivals.

Huawei seeks “many tens of millions of dollars” in damages and rights to about 30 trade secrets and CNEX patents, according to a spokesman for the Chinese tech firm. Among Huawei’s claims, it says another Huawei employee downloaded some of its secrets before he joined CNEX.

“Huawei proved a springboard for (Huang) to succeed where he otherwise could not have,” the spokesman said. The case had nothing to do with tensions over the U.S. blacklist, he said. “This is not a U.S. versus China case,” said the spokesman.

Huang started CNEX in 2013 and has raised more than $100 million from backers including arms of Dell Technologies and Microsoft.

A Huawei official posed as a potential buyer and the company used ties to a Chinese university to gain access to CNEX designs, Huang’s countersuit claims. Among its accusations: Huawei rewarded staff for stealing rivals’ trade secrets and stores the pilfered technology in a secret database for its use.

“(Huawei) is a vast competitive-intelligence gathering operation, gathering the intellectual property and trade secrets of the world’s top technology companies,” Matthew Goss, CNEX general counsel, said in an interview.

Goss said Huawei’s lawsuit, which includes one of the first claims to be heard under the U.S. Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016, was “weaponizing our courts against U.S. companies.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile


also see

Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

May 29, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'
Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Huawei

Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

May 20, 2019
Japanese brand under SoftBank called Ymobile to delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei

Japanese brand under SoftBank called Ymobile to delay the launch of Huawei P30 Lite

May 22, 2019
German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

May 20, 2019
Huawei unveils next-gen 5G wireless lab in South Korea amidst trade war with US

Huawei

Huawei unveils next-gen 5G wireless lab in South Korea amidst trade war with US

May 30, 2019
Huawei laptops have reportedly been taken down from the Microsoft store

Huawei

Huawei laptops have reportedly been taken down from the Microsoft store

May 23, 2019

science

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019
NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Moon Mission

NASA to send equipment to the Moon starting 2020 for Artemis crewed mission in 2024

Jun 03, 2019
The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019