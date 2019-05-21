Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

The Huawei launch event didn't specify the version of Android running on the Honor 20 phones

ReutersMay 21, 2019 21:46:14 IST

Huawei launched its new Honor 20 series smartphones in London on Tuesday in a presentation that emphasised the Chinese company’s technology but made no reference to a possible rupture with Google.

Huawei doesnt mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

Huawei, the world’s second-biggest phone maker, runs its devices on Google’s Android platform but the U.S. Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying U.S. goods last week, throwing future software updates into question.

On Tuesday, the United States temporarily eased restrictions on Huawei, granting the Chinese phonemaker a license to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19, meaning that updates of popular Google apps like Gmail and YouTube can continue until then.

George Zhao, president of Huawei’s youth-focused brand Honor, told hundreds of reporters, bloggers and analysts that he was “really happy to see so many friends” at the event.

He unveiled the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite, which will retail at 599 euros ($669), 499 euros and 299 euros respectively.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Honor 20

Honor 20-series launch Highlights: The Honor 20 and 20 Pro are priced at €499 and €599

May 21, 2019
Honor 20-series launch Highlights: The Honor 20 and 20 Pro are priced at €499 and €599
Honor 20 series to launch today at 6:30 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

Huawei

Honor 20 series to launch today at 6:30 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

May 21, 2019
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro with 48 MP camera launched in UK starting at €499

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro with 48 MP camera launched in UK starting at €499

May 21, 2019
Honor 20 Pro appears on benchmarking platform, Geekbench, hours before launch

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro appears on benchmarking platform, Geekbench, hours before launch

May 21, 2019
Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Huawei

Some Huawei mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

May 20, 2019
Huawei's Android license has been revoked; here's what Huawei has to say about it

Huawei

Huawei's Android license has been revoked; here's what Huawei has to say about it

May 20, 2019

science

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019