Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called indeoenOS this Fall

indeoenOS is said to come to devices this Fall or early next year on phones, computers, tablets, TVs.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 14:09:28 IST

For the past couple of days, the tech industry has been buzzing with the news that Google can no longer permit Huawei to offer Google services on their handsets. The Mountain View-based tech giant has said that due to a blacklist on Huawei by the Trump administration, it will no longer be conducting business with the company. This blacklist extends to Android, which means that Huawei cannot offer Google's version of Android on subsequent devices.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image: Omkar Godambe

Huawei, which is also the world's second-biggest smartphone maker in terms of shipping numbers, has been preparing for such a contingency for some time though. According to a report by Chinese publication Caijing, Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, has said that the company is working on a new homegrown OS called indeoenOS.

This OS is said to come to devices this Fall or early next year on phones, computers, tablets, TVs, cars, and wearables. The report states that this OS will be compatible with all Android apps with the option to recompile them to increase performance. There are also rumours that Huawei is also working closely with Google to build some sort of workaround.

But will this OS be enough? Is Huawei just collateral damage in the ongoing US-China trade war? Only time will tell. Huawei, at least, appears to have already braced itself for the storm.

