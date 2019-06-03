tech2 News Staff

The ongoing feud of Chinese tech conglomerate Huawei with the US authorities has been the main talking point in the technology realm for some time now. Thanks to a US blacklist, all companies based out of or associated with the country are forbidden to do business with Huawei, which includes the likes of Google, Intel, Qualcomm, ARM and more.

Android services have been suspended on all future Huawei and Honor phones, following a 3-month reprieve which ends in August. This puts the Mate 30-series in real doubt. However, Huawei is reportedly going to go ahead with the launch anyway.

As per a tipster Teme, Huawei could likely launch the Mate 30-series smartphones on 22 September or around that time. He also said that the phones will come with the as-of-yet-unreleased, trademarked HongMeng operating system.

Huawei's next flagship Mate 30 series will be released on 22 September or close that with new Kirin 985 and HongMeng OS (in China). Globally this is open which OS these are coming.#Huawei #HuaweiMate30 pic.twitter.com/Fq3FtQLTHB — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) June 2, 2019

Reports indicate that this new Android alternative could be released in China next month. For global audiences, Huawei could release ArkOS, which was also recently registered by the company following the fallout with Google.

The Kirin 985 chipset will be based a second-gen 7 nm processing and will feature Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) technology. It will also be quite likely 5G ready with Huawei's Balong 5000 modem.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.