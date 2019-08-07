tech2 News Staff

Samsung is all geared up to host its annual Galaxy Unpacked 2019 today in Brooklyn, New York. At the event, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and its new Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019: How to watch it live

You can catch the live updates of the event tomorrow (8 August) at 1.00 am at night on the company's official global website. You can also watch it on the company's India website (Hindi) and English.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019: What to expect

Two much-awaited smartphones that are scheduled to be launched at this Samsung events are Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Several leaks revealed in the past have given out out several key specs of these devices.

According to these leaks, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch display, and the Note 10 Plus will have a 6.8-inch screen, both with a hole-punch selfie camera. Both variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 have been rumoured to sport a quad-camera setup at the rear and a single punch-hole camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is expected to be powered by a 7 nm Exynos 9825 processor paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 3,600 mAh battery, the Note 10 Plus will apparently feature a 4,300 mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 10 models are expected to come with the signature S-Pen.

