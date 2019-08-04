tech2 News Staff

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is now just days away! While earlier we thought that, at the event, along with the Galaxy Note series, the new Galaxy Wear Active 2 and the tablet will also be launched, Samsung quickly announced the Galaxy Tab S6 in the US and also revealed 5 August as the launch date for the wearable. Which means, 7 August was reserved for the smartphones. However, now, Samsung has released a teaser hinting that at the event it will also unveil its new Exynos chipset.

From its official Twitter handle, Samsung put out a post with an 11-second video that teases an "intelligent" "processor" with "power evolved".

The teaser doesn't exactly reveal any concrete information about the processor, however, from what the rumours suggest, Samsung will reveal the Exynos 9825 chipset on 7 August.

Meanwhile, leaks also suggest that the Galaxy Note 10 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Samsung generally launches different chipset variants based on different regions.

The Galaxy Note 10 is also believed to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 3,600 mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging capabilities. The Note 10 Plus will have a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display, 4,300 mAh battery and an extra depth-sensing camera.

The smartphone will also reportedly come with a variant that will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.