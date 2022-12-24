The IPL 2023 Auction will always be remembered for the powerhouse franchises breaking their banks to acquire all-rounders for amounts never thought or imagined earlier. But Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes becoming the most expensive players in the history of IPL is not the only big news to come out of the auction.

Almost every IPL Auction follows some trends wherein the franchises might create a pattern in the manner they acquire players. But this IPL Auction, the first in Kochi, has set some new trends of its own rather than just creating a purchasing pattern. This might just be worthy of being told.

IPL Auctions are all about the worth of a player. As Arun Dhumal explained at the start of the event that the auction is not to value a player in materialistic terms, and it is just to reward the skill set of a player.

The 2023 IPL Auction was a first for many new trends that have tweaked the record books and increased the work of historians. Several traditions were broken in a bid to usher in new ones.

The acquisition prices of all-rounders Curran, Green, and Stokes did break the record for most expensive buys. While this seems to be the perfect trend that created headlines, it would be a mirage to deceive the readers.

While the top three bids were for all-rounders, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dasun Shanaka, and Mohammad Nabi were some serious all-round contenders that went unsold. Shakib Al Hasan too was bagged in the accelerated auction after attracting no bids in the first round.

In a first for many, Joe Root got his first IPL contract. David Wiese became the first Namibian player, and Joshua Little, the first Irishman to bag an IPL contract. Sikandar Raza became the third Zimbabwean and the first after 2014 to make an entry into the IPL.

While some of the second-tier nations have their representation in the IPL, Bangladesh as well created a record of sorts in association with Kolkata Knight Riders. As soon as the Knight Riders hired Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, they became the first team to have two Bangladesh players. Neighbourly influence, perhaps.



The cricketing superpower is finally taking steps to spread cricket to wider parts of the world.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the two powerhouses of cricket’s biggest league, were famous for not spending more than ₹ 10 crore on a player at auctions. After breaking the tradition in 2022’s mega auction, MI’s acquisition of Cameron Green for ₹ 17.5 crore, and CSK’s purchase of Ben Stokes for ₹ 16.25 crore are their most expensive purchases ever. The word is out that the ₹ 10 crore rule had been done away with for real.

Cameron Green – although obvious, shall still be mentioned just to sell better – became the most expensive Australian player ever.

Nicholas Pooran, not so obviously, became the most expensive West Indies player ever, being sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹ 16 crore. And since the Caribbean players have lately not been able to create cricketing records or break one, Pooran broke his own record of ₹ 10.75 crore in 2022.

To join in to break traditions – which is what the 21st century is all about – Sunrisers Hyderabad made their most expensive purchase ever when they brought Harry Brook for ₹ 13.25 crore.

What has also added to the debate of changing traditions is England becoming the new West Indies in the IPL with three of the top five players sold being English.

Funnily, what was also new was Delhi Capitals co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi not going after every alternate player at the auction. Probably, he didn’t want to feature on meme pages.

As everything cannot be on the merrier side, some of the players had their value reduced to an unprecedented level similar to how the Indian stock market ended on Friday.

Kane Williamson dropped from ₹ 14 crore in 2022 to ₹ 2 crore in 2023. To accompany the national skipper, speedster Kyle Jamieson dropped from ₹ 15 crore in 2021 to ₹1 crore in 2023.

Just as England have been changing the traditions in T20Is and Test cricket, they have managed to do something similar at the IPL Auction as well. And while the traditions have been broken, it wasn’t unexpected and bound to happen. The only tradition that the IPL Auction didn’t break was extensive bidding wars that entertain the fans.

As we move closer to the 2023 edition of the tournament, it will be worthwhile to see if the players create new records on the field as well.

