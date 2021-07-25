india
Five dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar following cloudburst: Why are they dangerous and which areas are prone to it
A cloudburst is a sudden aggressive rainstorm falling for a short period of time-limited to a small geographical area
Opinion | Forced multiculturalism and woke hijack will bring sports to its knees, widen race divide
The world’s biggest sporting event cannot be allowed to be hijacked by certain political groups piggybacking such high-profile occasions to run their messages
Over 3.09 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states and private hospitals, says Centre
It said that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline
Mumbai lift collapse: Toll rises to six; building contractor and supervisor arrested
The building's contractor and supervisor were arrested for allegedly not following safety norms during the construction work, a police official said
Jharkhand Class 12 Results 2021: JAC to release scorecards today after 12 pm
The exams were scheduled to be held last May. However, they were cancelled in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases. results will be based on marks secured by students in Class XI
MBOSE Class 12 Result 2021: Meghalaya Board to declare HSSLC scores today at 11 am
The board will declare the results of the Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams today
Assam HSLC Result 2021 LIVE updates: Class 10 scores to be released shorty; students may keep roll no, security code ready
SEBA is all set to declare the Assam HSLC result 2021 today on sebaonline.org at 11 am. Check live updates here
RBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Scores to be out at 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in; here's how to check
RBSE 10th Result 2021: Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 results of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Releasing Direct Link (Today @ 4 PM) Check at rajresults.nic.in at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
PSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Punjab Board to declare result at 2.30 pm; check on pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Punjab Board Class 12 result to be declared today Punjab School Education Board PSEB 12th Result can checked be Direct link at @2:30 pm on pseb.ac.in
National highways in south account for most road accidents, black spots; UP, Tamil Nadu top among states
Given the regional disparities in the national highway network in India and the concentration of traffic-related injuries to a few states or regions, a localised approach to road safety may be more suited
Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 13th day; here are fuel rates in your city today on 30 July 2021
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.83, while diesel costs Rs 97.45
CBSE shares ‘Chellam sir’ meme on Twitter asking parents to 'relax' ahead of Class 12 results; tweet goes viral
Using a meme from the second season of The Family Man, the board shared an update related to the results and requested parents to relax
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application process for principal post ends today; check upsconline.nic.in
The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 363 vacancies for the post of Principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, and Government of NCT of New Delhi
Indian Railways introduces new rules for online ticket booking; passengers required to verify mobile no, email ID
Only after the verification process, an individual will be able to book his or her ticket. However, this whole process will only take 50 to 60 seconds
Ludhiana toddler creates national, international records for exceptional memory skills
Kunwarpratap Singh can recite the capitals of all countries in the world, solve mathematical problems orally and holds the record of being the youngest person to read the maximum number of books
On International Tiger Day, here's why India must continue striving to protect, expand tiger-friendly ecosystems
India is home to over 2,967 tigers, around 70 percent of the world's tiger population.mMadhya Pradesh, which is often called the Tiger State, is home to over 526 tigers, the highest in the country
PM's address on NEP anniversary: Narendra Modi launches Academic Bank of Credit, says engineering courses to be taught in regional languages
The prime minister said that the DIKSHA portal (government's e-learning platform) sees 5 core hits a day and has registered over 23 crore hits in the past one year of pandemic
Centre reserves 27% seats for OBCs, 10% for EWS in medical schools even as Constitution Bench examines 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act
The OBC students from across the country will now be able to avail of this reservation in AIQ Scheme to compete for seats in any state
JEE Main 2021: Re-exam dates for flood-affected students released; check details here
The JEE Main re-exam will be conducted only for those candidates whose examination centres include Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara
Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Public issue subscribed 44.17 times on last day; check key details here
The shares will likely be alloted on 3 August, while listing is expected to be on 6 August