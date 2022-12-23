England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive buy ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore in the IPL 2023 auction on Friday. An intense bidding followed for Curran with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.

Notably, IPL franchises spent big ahead of the 2023 season and there were many costly buys in the auction in Kochi.

Here we take a look at the top 10 expensive buys at the IPL 2023 auction:

Sam Curran – Rs 18.50 Crore (Punjab Kings) Cameron Green – Rs 17.50 Crore (Mumbai Indians) Ben Stokes – Rs 16.25 Crore (Chennai Super Kings) Nicholas Pooran – Rs 16 Crore (Lucknow Super Giants) Harry Brook – Rs 13.25 Crore (Rs 13.25 Crore) Mayank Agarwal – Rs 8.25 Crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Shivam Mavi – Rs 6 Crore (Gujarat Titans) Jason Holder – Rs 5.75 Crore (Rajasthan Royals) Mukesh Kumar – Rs 5.5 Crore (Delhi Capitals) Heinrich Klassen – Rs 5.25 Crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

