Here is the list of the most expensive players at the IPL 2023 auction.
England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive buy ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore in the IPL 2023 auction on Friday. An intense bidding followed for Curran with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.
Notably, IPL franchises spent big ahead of the 2023 season and there were many costly buys in the auction in Kochi.
Here we take a look at the top 10 expensive buys at the IPL 2023 auction:
English players Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were in high demand and fetched big bucks at the IPL 2023 Auction on Friday.
India becoming the champions of the 2007 T20 World Cup paved the way for MS Dhoni to become the most expensive player in the inaugural season of the IPL.
Mayank Agarwal, who captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, was released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 auction.