The IPL 2023 auction took place on Friday (23 December) in Kochi. Like all the other teams, Lucknow Super Giants came prepared with their own set of strategies in order to strengthen their squad after they released seven players ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

Going into the IPL 2023 mini-auction, a maximum of 87 slots were up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Lucknow Super Giants entered the IPL 2023 auction with ₹23.35 crore remaining in their purse. In terms of squad availability, they had 10 slots available of which four were for overseas players.

Lucknow Super Giants at IPL 2023 auction:

Lucknow Super Giants squad

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra.

Batters: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis.

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav.

LSG Released players: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

