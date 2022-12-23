The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction took place on Friday (23 December) in Kochi. Like all the other franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders came prepared to reinforce their squad after they released 16 players ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

Going into the IPL 2023 mini-auction, a maximum of 87 slots were up for grabs with room for 57 Indian players and 30 overseas players.

Kolkata Knight Riders entered the IPL 2023 auction with only ₹7.05 crore remaining in their purse. In terms of squad availability, they had 11 slots available of which three were for overseas players.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

KKR Released players: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

