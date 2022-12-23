The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction took place on Friday (23 December) in Kochi. At the mini-auction, the idea for the teams was to firm up their squads after they released players ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

Going into it, a maximum of 87 slots were up for grabs with room for 30 overseas players and remaining for Indian players.

Gujarat Titans entered the IPL 2023 auction with ₹19.25 crore remaining in their purse. In terms of squad availability, they had seven slots available of which three were for overseas players.

Gujarat Titans at IPL 2023 auction:

Kane Williamson – ₹ 2 crore

Gujarat Titans squad

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade.

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav

Gujarat Titans Released players: Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

