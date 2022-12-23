Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by GT, complete squad

IPL 2023 Auction, Gujarat Titans (GT): A complete list of players acquired by Gujarat Titans at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.

Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by GT, complete squad

Gujarat Titans won IPL 2022 in their debut season. Sportzpics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction took place on Friday (23 December) in Kochi. At the mini-auction, the idea for the teams was to firm up their squads after they released players ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2023 Auction: LIVE UPDATES | Players sold/unsold

Going into it, a maximum of 87 slots were up for grabs with room for 30 overseas players and remaining for Indian players.

IPL 2023, Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

Gujarat Titans entered the IPL 2023 auction with ₹19.25 crore remaining in their purse. In terms of squad availability, they had seven slots available of which three were for overseas players.

Gujarat Titans at IPL 2023 auction:

Kane Williamson – ₹ 2 crore

Gujarat Titans squad

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade.

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav

Gujarat Titans Released players: Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 14:56:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by SRH, complete squad
First Cricket News

Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by SRH, complete squad

IPL 2023 Auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): A complete list of players acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.

Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by RR, complete squad
First Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by RR, complete squad

IPL 2023 Auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR): A complete list of players acquired by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.

Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by LSG, complete squad
First Cricket News

Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by LSG, complete squad

IPL 2023 Auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): A complete list of players acquired by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.