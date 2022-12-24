The IPL 2023 Auction concluded in Kochi on Friday evening with almost all the teams fulfilling their quota of 25 players and leaving no vacancies for new entrants.

Several records were broken as Sam Curran attracted the highest bid ever in the 15-year history of IPL auctions and Cameron Green became the most expensive Australian player ever.

While a total of 405 players were listed in the auction list, only a handful – around 20 percent of the same were sold.

We take a look at some interesting numbers around the IPL auction.

The Most expensive bids ever

Punjab Kings (PBKS) acquired Sam Curran for the most expensive amount at an IPL auction ever – a whooping ₹ 18.5 crore. The previous best bid was for Chris Morris, who was sold for ₹ 16.25 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Besides Curran, Cameron Green bagged ₹ 17.5 crore and became the most expensive Australian player in IPL history. Mumbai Indians (MI) acquired Green after almost emptying their bank balances. Ben Stokes as well registered his name in the top three after getting sold for ₹ 16.25 crore to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Money spent at the IPL 2023 Auction

Total money spent at the IPL Auction – ₹ 167 crore

Amount spent and purse available with each team at the end of IPL Auction

Franchise Auction Spent (₹ in crore) Purse Left (₹ in crore) Chennai Super Kings 18.95 1.50 Delhi Capitals 15.00 4.45 Gujarat Titans 14.80 4.45 Kolkata Knight Riders 5.40 1.65 Lucknow Super Giants 19.80 3.55 Mumbai Indians 20.50 0.05 Punjab Kings 20.00 12.20 Rajasthan Royals 9.85 3.35 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.00 1.75 Sunrisers Hyderabad 35.70 6.55

Players brought at the IPL 2023 Auction

Of the 405 players in the list, only 80 players were sold – 29 of which were overseas players.

Players brought by each team at the auction

Franchise Total players brought Overseas players brought Slots available Chennai Super Kings 7 2 0 Delhi Capitals 5 2 0 Gujarat Titans 7 3 0 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 4 Lucknow Super Giants 10 4 0 Mumbai Indians 8 3 1 Punjab Kings 6 2 3 Rajasthan Royals 9 4 0 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 4 0

Only three teams have slots remaining available after the auction.

Number of players unsold – 325

