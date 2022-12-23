Punjab Kings, as usual, are on a stint to overhaul and make some significant changes to their setup. The franchise have already changed their captain after releasing Mayank Agarwal and appointing Shikhar Dhawan as the new leader.

The Kings also acquired the services of a new head coach in Trevor Bayliss after Anil Kumble’s contract was not renewed.

Punjab Kings went to the auction with a purse of ₹ 32.2 crore and had quite a bit of shopping to do. The franchise had vacancies for 6 Indian and 3 overseas players.



Punjab Kings at IPL 2023 auction:

Punjab Kings squad

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh

All-rounders: Raj Bawa, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide,

Bowlers: Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Punjab Kings Released players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

