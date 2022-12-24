IPL 2023 Auction Top 10 unsold players: From Jimmy Neesham to Dawid Malan
On a day when franchises were on a buying spree for all-rounders, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Nabi, and Daryl Mitchell went unsold.
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has proved to be a brilliant batter in the New Zealand ranks, however, went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction. He was released by Rajasthan Royals after last season. AFP
The Sri Lankan skipper played a pivotal role in his side being able to compete against the top sides and also win the Asia Cup 2022. However, the IPL franchises did not show any interest. Dasun Shanaka/ Twitter
England’s Dawid Malan was considered to be the best T20 batter during his initial stint in international cricket. However, the batter has dropped on the charts in an unexpected manner. AFP
Malan’s compatriot Chris Jordan also went unsold in Kochi despite of being hailed to be effective at death. AFP
Mohammad Nabi was released by KKR ahead of the auction. The all-rounder has also not performed consistently in the international circuit and he failed to attract any bids at the IPL 2023 Auction. AFP
Another Afghan player who failed to attract any bids was Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The spinner has generally been amidst IPL action but failed to make it this time. Mujeeb Ur Rahman/ Twitter
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen was expected to attract significant bids but failed to attract even a single bid even after he was called out twice by the auctioneer. AP
Tabraiz Shamsi was another Protea who was expected to attract a good amount at the auction, especially with the majority of teams in the void of quality spin options in their squad. Tabraiz Shamsi/ Twitter
Kusal Mendis has been a prolific batter in the shortest format for Sri Lanka but failed to attract any bids in Kochi. Kusal Mendis/ Twitter
One of the most shocking unsold players was Jimmy Neesham who went unsold even on a day when franchises were on a spree to buy all-rounders. AFP