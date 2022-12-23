The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction was held in Kochi on Friday (23 December) ahead of its 16th season, with a total of 405 players going under the hammer.

There will be 273 Indian players taking part in the auction, while 132 players are from overseas countries, that includes four from associate nations. A total of 87 slots are up for grabs on Friday, with 30 of those reserved for overseas cricketers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the teams raring to go in the IPL next season, with the prestigious title having eluded them for the last 15 years.

Coming into the auction, RCB have seven slots left to fill, with two of them being overseas. They have a total of ₹8.75 crore remaining in the purse.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad:

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik.

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai.

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey.

Royal Challengers Bangalore released players: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

