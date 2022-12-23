Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of players bought by CSK, complete squad

IPL 2023 Auction, Chennai Super Kings (CSK): A complete list of players acquired by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.

File image of CSK players. Sportzpics

The much-awaited IPL 2023 auction took place on Friday (23 December) in Kochi. Like all the other teams, Chennai Super Kings came prepared with their own set of strategies in order to fine-tune their squad after the four-time champions released eight players ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

Going into the IPL 2023 mini-auction, a maximum of 87 slots were up for grabs with room for 57 Indian players and 30 overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL 2023 auction with ₹20.45 crore remaining in their purse. In terms of squad availability, they had seven slots available of which two were for overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2023 auction:

Ajinkya Rahane – ₹ 50 lakh

Chennai Super Kings squad:

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Released Players: Adam Milne, C.Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, K.Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 15:02:24 IST

