The much-awaited IPL 2023 auction took place on Friday (23 December) in Kochi. Like all the other teams, Chennai Super Kings came prepared with their own set of strategies in order to fine-tune their squad after the four-time champions released eight players ahead of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2023 Auction: LIVE UPDATES | Players sold/unsold

Going into the IPL 2023 mini-auction, a maximum of 87 slots were up for grabs with room for 57 Indian players and 30 overseas players.

IPL 2023 Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL 2023 auction with ₹20.45 crore remaining in their purse. In terms of squad availability, they had seven slots available of which two were for overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2023 auction:

Ajinkya Rahane – ₹ 50 lakh

Chennai Super Kings squad:

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK Released Players: Adam Milne, C.Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, K.Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.