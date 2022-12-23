Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

IPL 2023 Auction, Rajasthan Royals (RR): A complete list of players acquired by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.

Rajasthan Royals during the final of the IPL 2022 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sportzpics for IPL

The build-up towards the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is picking up pace, with the IPL 2023 player auction having taken place in Kochi on 23 December.

IPL 2023 Auction: LIVE UPDATES | Players sold/unsold

A total of 405 players went under the hammer, with 87 slots filled. Out of those 87, 30 slots were filled by overseas cricketers.

IPL 2023 Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR), led by Sanju Samson, entered the auction with a purse of Rs 13.2 crore remaining. They had nine slots to fill, with four of those being overseas.

Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2023 auction:

Rajasthan Royals squad: 

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel.

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag.

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals released players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Updated Date: December 23, 2022 14:55:09 IST

