Since England became the champions of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, the English cricketers were expected to receive a good value in the IPL 2023 auction. With the conclusion of the Set 2 bidding, the prediction seems to be coming out to be quite accurate. Punjab Kings broke the bank for seamer all-rounder Sam Curran and picked the youngster for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore. On the other hand, England Test captain Ben Stokes joined the Yellow Army as Chennai Super Kings spent Rs 16.25 crore for the iconic all-rounder. Among the batters, 23-year-old Harry Brook stole the show as Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for 13.25 crore.

IPL 2023 Auction: LIVE UPDATES |Players sold/unsold

Among other top cricketers, Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green crossed the 15-crore mark as Mumbai Indians picked him for Rs 17.50 crore.

Reflecting on the top buys so far, JioCinema expert Chris Gayle said: “These three are private jet category players”

“Harry Brook – broke the bank early! That’s a lot of money, it’s good a buy. He’s a good player as well,” said Gayle.

Curran was named the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup. Thus, the speculation was high since he came under the hammer. Punjab and Chennai initiated the tug of war before Lucknow SuperGiants made a late entry. After a long-stretched battle, PBKS finally sealed the deal with a record bid of 18.50 crore.

Before CSK rendered it a three-horse race, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals were vying for Stokes at the initial stage. Then Lucknow SuperGiants showed some interest. However, Chennai stunned them coming midway with an incredible bid of Rs 15.25 crore. The other franchises could not stay longer as CSK closed the deal for Rs 16.25 crore.

Brook was the first player this year to cross the 10-crore mark. Though he made his senior-team debut earlier in January 2022, the right-handed batter has already recorded 372 runs in 20 T20I appearances. The former England U19 captain was named the player of the series in both the T20I and the Test against Pakistan. He entered the auction with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and after a clash between Rajasthan and Hyderabad, SRH’s Kavya Maran had the final say.

IPL 2023 Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

Here are some Twitter reactions to England players making headlines in the IPL 2023 auctions:

England wale IPL ke through abhi bhi hamare paise lekar ja rahe hain!#IPLAuction — Angad Singh Ranyal (@PiratedSardar) December 23, 2022

Fair play to him. Was class at the World Cup. England lads making bank at the IPL auction today. https://t.co/JsPDzUkJNM — Jake Jackman (@JakeJackmann) December 23, 2022

#IPL2023Auction #IPLAuction Harry Brook Sam Curran Ben Stokes @benstokes38 @CurranSM @Swannyg66 @DominicCork95 England football players on hearing England Cricketers are getting more money then them for just 2 months & rest earning from other leagues & winning World Cup too pic.twitter.com/Yt8fgFBbcd — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) December 23, 2022

Three Players of England gets

$2 Millions + purse .#IPLAuction — Aditya (@TheAditya49) December 23, 2022



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.