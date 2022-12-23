Four-time champions Mumbai Indians had a mediocre outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and will look to come back stronger in the 2023 season.

The franchise would be planning to make an overhaul in their squad and it is largely visible in the manner in which they have released their players. Kieron Pollard made headlines as he was one of the pillars of the franchise and yet released as a player. Although, he was signed as a batting coach.

Mumbai Indians went to the auction with a purse of ₹20.55 crore. And the franchise required 6 Indian players and 3 overseas players to complete their quota of 25 players.

Mumbai Indians at IPL 2023 auction:

Mumbai Indians squad

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis,

All-rounders: Arjun Tendulkar

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai Indians Released players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

