England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL as he was bought by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 auction at a record Rs 18.50 crore for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 on Friday.

Curran broke the record of Chris Morris, who was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in 2021.

Record Alert Sam Curran ! He goes BIG – INR 18.50 Crore & will now play for Punjab Kings #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/VlKRCcwv05 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

Sam Curran entered at INR 2 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) made the first move for Curran. And the bidding war begins between MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Frenetic raising of paddles at both tables as the bid zooms up to Rs 6 crore.

IPL 2023 Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC

The bid kept going back and forth between MI and Rajasthan Royals (RR). RR was back in the lead at Rs 11.5 crore. MI tapped out.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) then jumped in with Rs 11.75 crore bid. Both MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming back to Curran to perform any role at CSK.

PBKS also bid for Sam Curran, Punjab was Curran’s first franchise in the IPL.

The bid quickly zoomed past Rs 15 crore with CSK taking the lead at Rs 15.25 crore.

PBKS raised the paddle as the bidding war continued.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jumped in at Rs 15.75 crore. They need to fill the Holder-sized void. The bid touched Rs 16.5 crore. Sam Curran has fetched the highest-ever bid at an IPL auction.

Talking about Curran’s performance, he was the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup this year with a total of 13 scalps, with best bowling figures of 5/10.

The 24-year-old is also a solid batter, with 1,731 T20I runs in 109 innings at an average of 20.85 and nine fifties.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.