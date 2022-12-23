IPL 2023 Auction, Delhi Capitals (DC): A complete list of players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi with complete squad.
IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi Capitals released five players last month with eye on the mini-auction and the tournament itself next year. Now, with the mini-auction, they will have the opportunity to bolster their squad.
It does help that DC have ₹19.45 crore to spend and can go after the big names such as Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder. They have five slots remaining with two options available for overseas players.
Delhi Capitals at IPL 2023 auction: Bidding yet to start
Delhi Capitals squad:
Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner.
All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel.
Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya.
