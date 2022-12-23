It’s time for cricket fans to welcome the Indian Premier League back into their lives, albeit momentarily, with the mini player auction for the 16th edition of the league taking place on Friday, 23 December.

IPL 2023 Auction: Players sold/unsold

After having taken place in venues such as Bengaluru and Jaipur in recent years, it is time for the southern Indian city of Kochi to play host for the grand affair that will witness the franchises shell out millions for some of the most sought after players in the sport from across the globe.

Nearly a thousand players had signed up for the mini auction this year, with less than half of them making it to the BCCI shortlist. From the 991 players that had registered, the board had originally shortlisted 369; it would then add another 36 at the behest of the franchises.

A maximum of 87 players can be picked by the franchises from the 405 players that are set to go under the hammer on Friday, 30 of them overseas players.

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had fetched the highest bid in the mega-auction that took place in February earlier this year, and it remains to be seen if that bid can be surpassed this year.

