CSK get Ajinkya Rahane for Rs 50 lakh, the four-time champions securing his services with their opening bid.
IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: Harry Brook becomes the first millionaire at the IPL auction, with Sunrisers Hyderabad securing his services for Rs 13.25 crore from a base price of Rs 1 crore
CSK get Ajinkya Rahane for Rs 50 lakh, the four-time champions securing his services with their opening bid.
Mayank Agarwal is the first Indian player sold, going to SRH for 8.25 crore!
We have another Indian next in Ajinkya Rahane, and he starts with Rs 50 lakh. He gets an opening bid from CSK.
Sunrisers Hyderabad seem intent on making some big purchases early as they get into another bidding war right after spending 13 crore on Brook, this time with CSK for opener Indian opener Mayank Agarwal. The bid has now crossed the 8 crore mark!
Mayank Agarwal is next, and he starts at a base price of Rs 1 crore. And he gets opening bids from his former franchises Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bid crosses the 3 crore mark with Chennai Super Kings also joining the party.
Harry Brook — sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore
RR have a little over 13 crore in their purse at the start of the auction, and bow out soon as the bid crosses that mark. And Harry Brook eventually goes to the Orange Army, who make a huge purchase from the word go!
Harry Brook (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)
RCB bow out of the bidding war against RR, and 2016 champions SRH take their place. And the bid has now crossed the 12-crore mark! This could turn out to be a defining bid today!
Harry Brook (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)
Englishman Brook is the next to go under the hammer with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. He gets an opening bid from RCB with RR soon joining the party, and the two franchises engage in a bidding war — the first of the day. They manage to drive the price beyond the Rs 5 crore mark! Looks like we could get a record bid early in the auction!
Kane Williamson — sold to GT for Rs 2 crore
Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson is the first player to go under the hammer, and his bid opens at Rs 2 crore. Gujarat Titans open the bidding, and they ultimately secure his services at his base price!
IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal begins the event with a speech, and the auction is officially underway. He then allows auctioneer Hugh Edmeades to take over the proceedings.
— Abhimanyu Easwaran has gone from uncapped wicketkeepers list to uncapped all-rounders list
— Ben McDermott has withdrawn himself from the #IPLAuction
— Rehan Ahmed's base price has changed to ₹50lakh
Mayank Agarwal is the first Indian player sold, going to SRH for 8.25 crore!
We have another Indian next in Ajinkya Rahane, and he starts with Rs 50 lakh. He gets an opening bid from CSK.
Harry Brook — sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore
RR have a little over 13 crore in their purse at the start of the auction, and bow out soon as the bid crosses that mark. And Harry Brook eventually goes to the Orange Army, who make a huge purchase from the word go!
Kane Williamson — sold to GT for Rs 2 crore
Former SRH skipper Kane Williamson is the first player to go under the hammer, and his bid opens at Rs 2 crore. Gujarat Titans open the bidding, and they ultimately secure his services at his base price!
— Abhimanyu Easwaran has gone from uncapped wicketkeepers list to uncapped all-rounders list
— Ben McDermott has withdrawn himself from the #IPLAuction
— Rehan Ahmed's base price has changed to ₹50lakh
It’s time for cricket fans to welcome the Indian Premier League back into their lives, albeit momentarily, with the mini player auction for the 16th edition of the league taking place on Friday, 23 December.
IPL 2023 Auction: Players sold/unsold
Complete squads: GT | SRH | RR | MI | PBKS | CSK | RCB | KKR | LSG | DC
After having taken place in venues such as Bengaluru and Jaipur in recent years, it is time for the southern Indian city of Kochi to play host for the grand affair that will witness the franchises shell out millions for some of the most sought after players in the sport from across the globe.
Nearly a thousand players had signed up for the mini auction this year, with less than half of them making it to the BCCI shortlist. From the 991 players that had registered, the board had originally shortlisted 369; it would then add another 36 at the behest of the franchises.
A maximum of 87 players can be picked by the franchises from the 405 players that are set to go under the hammer on Friday, 30 of them overseas players.
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had fetched the highest bid in the mega-auction that took place in February earlier this year, and it remains to be seen if that bid can be surpassed this year.
India becoming the champions of the 2007 T20 World Cup paved the way for MS Dhoni to become the most expensive player in the inaugural season of the IPL.
Mayank Agarwal, who captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, was released by the franchise ahead of the 2023 auction.
The IPL 2023 auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on 23 December where a total of 405 players will go under the hammer. Check all the details of the much-awaited event.