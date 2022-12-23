IPL 2023 mini-auction has taken centre stage on 23 December in Kochi. A total of 405 cricketers are going under the hammer to fill in 87 vacant spots.

Each franchise’s staff and owners have congregated to bolster their retained choices from IPL 2022 auction. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 in their squad.

The 405 player list can be broken down into 273 Indians and 132 overseas players. Four of those overseas players are from Associate nations.

11 players have set their base price at ₹2 crore, the maximum base price band. It includes Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw and Jason Holder. Two Indians – Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey – have set their base price at ₹1 crore.

Players sold at IPL 2023 Auction:

Kane Williamson to Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crore

Harry Brook to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹13.25 crore

Mayank Agarwal to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8.25 crore

Ajinkya Rahane to Chennai Super Kings for ₹50 lakhs

Players unsold at IPL 2023 Auction:

Joe Root goes unsold

Rilee Rossouw goes unsold

