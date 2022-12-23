IPL 2023 mini-auction: A full list of players that were sold and remained unsold at the mini-auction in Kochi on 23 December
IPL 2023 mini-auction has taken centre stage on 23 December in Kochi. A total of 405 cricketers are going under the hammer to fill in 87 vacant spots.
Each franchise’s staff and owners have congregated to bolster their retained choices from IPL 2022 auction. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 in their squad.
The 405 player list can be broken down into 273 Indians and 132 overseas players. Four of those overseas players are from Associate nations.
11 players have set their base price at ₹2 crore, the maximum base price band. It includes Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw and Jason Holder. Two Indians – Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey – have set their base price at ₹1 crore.
Players sold at IPL 2023 Auction:
Kane Williamson to Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crore
Harry Brook to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹13.25 crore
Mayank Agarwal to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8.25 crore
Ajinkya Rahane to Chennai Super Kings for ₹50 lakhs
Players unsold at IPL 2023 Auction:
Joe Root goes unsold
Rilee Rossouw goes unsold
IPL 2023 auction: Before the tournament gets underway, all 10 teams taking part will have to sort their combinations and players right, and that’s where the IPL auction comes in.
In our build-up to the player auction for the 16th IPL that takes place in Kochi on 23 December, we take a look at five players who could end up among the most expensive purchases
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades admitted that there are nerves, but “good nerves” every time