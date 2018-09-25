You are here:

Katrina Kaif records #NoFilterNeha episode; filming for Charlie's Angels begins: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Alia Bhatt spends time with Karan Johar's twins



View this post on Instagram My girls!!!!❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram Posing like papa! Learning early!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:37am PDT

While Karan Johar is away in Paris for fashion week, Alia Bhatt visited his twins Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker shared photographs of his children, one in which Bhatt is posing with Roohi and another of Yash just casually striking a pose.

First look posters from Amit Sadh's Jack & Dil

Amit Sadh is Jack... Here's the first character poster of #JackAndDil... Costars Arbaaz Khan, Sonal Chauhan and Evelyn Sharma... Directed by Sachin P Karande... 26 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/hXtbZwk9Lx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

Arbaaz Khan is Waliaji... New character poster of #JackAndDil... Costars Amit Sadh, Sonal Chauhan and Evelyn Sharma... Directed by Sachin P Karande... 26 Oct 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/kZ9Kb8y1nC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2018



The first look posters of Amit Sadh and Arbaaz Khan's upcoming film Jack & Dil were recently released. The film, directed by Sachin Karande, also stars Sonal Chauhan and Evelyn Sharma.

Katrina Kaif records episode of #NoFilterNeha

View this post on Instagram

In the can is a wise and wicked chat with the hotness personified ,self proclaimed pyjama lover ... @katrinakaif ❤️.... Coming soon on #NoFilterNehaSeason3 only on @saavn co produced by @wearebiggirl

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Sep 24, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

Neha Dhupia kick-started the third season of her Saavn podcast #NoFilterNeha with Ayushmann Khurrana as guest. Now, Katrina Kaif will also feature in the chat show. Dhupia uploaded photographs from the recording session where Kaif can be seen in an emerald dress. Kaif will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat and in Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan.

Deepika Padukone corrects headline that calls sister 'other Padukone'

The Padmavaat actor shared a newspaper article that referred her sister Anisha, a professional golfer as "the other Padukone." Deepika turned the spotlight back on her sibling, labeling her "the Padukone" and writing that she was proud of her.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' double date with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka and Nick with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy #priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka #lakecomo #italy #ishaambani #mukeshambani #manishmalhotra @priyankachopra @priyankapedia @priyankachopraaa @priyankachopra_arabfc @priyankachopraaa @pc_our_heartbeat @priyanka.news @nickjonas @nickjonasrealteam @priyankachopravideos @nickyanka_prick @nickjonas @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @rheakapoor #sonamkapoor #anandahuja

A post shared by Film Scoops (@filmscoops) on Sep 24, 2018 at 3:34am PDT



Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attended Isha Ambani's engagement party at Lake Como recently. They were spotted lounging poolside, joined by Priyanka's brother Siddharth.

Charlie's Angels reboot goes into production

The shooting for Elizabeth Bank's Charlie's Angels has officially started as the actor-turned-director shared a photograph of a clapperboard announcing the same. The film will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Koffee with Karan season 6 teaser

Karan Johar shared another teaser of his celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, reminding audiences to tune in on 21 October. Arjun and Jahnvi Kapoor are reportedly going to be the first guests on the show.

