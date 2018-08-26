Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif share new romantic still from Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film

Currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in Malta, Salman Khan shared a new still from his highly-anticipated film on Saturday. In the photo, Khan can be seen with Katrina Kaif, who plays the female lead in the drama and was roped in after Priyanka Chopra's sudden departure from the project. Dressed in ethnic wear, Khan and Kaif strike a stunning pose as lovers in the new still, which comes just a few days after the release of the first teaser.

#Bharat @bharat_thefilm A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Katrina looks radiant in an embellished emerald green lehenga as she embraces Salman, who is dressed in a black sherwani. The actress also posted another picture of her curly locks, which she debuts for this Bollywood remake of the 2014 Korean film, Ode to My Father.

My ❤️📷@atulreellife A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 25, 2018 at 5:41am PDT

Bharat also has Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film went on floors recently, and both Salman and Patani have already begun the shooting schedule. The first schedule includes shooting for a grand circus sequence; Ali Abbas Zafar shared a sneak peek of the same on social media featuring Salman.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 11:23 AM