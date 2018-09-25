Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor may make an appearance together on Koffee With Karan season 6

Koffee With Karan, with its announcement of a new season, had almost everyone curious about the stars who were to grace the couch for the sixth season. Being arguably the most popular celebrity talk-show, Koffee With Karan is known for arousing controversies through contentious, uncomfortable questions.

New reports in the Mumbai Mirror state that one of the first duos to make an appearance together on the show will be siblings and actors, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor.

Being one of the first celebrity guests on the show, both Kapoors are scheduled to shoot for the episode in the coming week. A source close to the development, stated that Johar proposed the idea of having them on the show together and both the siblings loved it.

It is being touted as a 'special' episode as it will be the first time that the two will be seen together before a camera. The episode is sure to encourage them to open up about their relationship.

Janhvi, producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter with actress Sridevi, made her Bollywood debut under Karan's Dharma Productions with Dhadak, a Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak also featured Ishaan Khatter. Kapoor is scheduled to make two more films with Khaitan - the multi-starrer Takht and the biopic on Gunjan Saxena, India's first female aviators to be also posted in Kargil in 1999. The biopic with be produced by Khaitan.

Further information on other appearances on the show by the rest of the family, that is sisters Khushi and Anshula, or their father, Boney, are being kept under wraps.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 10:25 AM