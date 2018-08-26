Kristen Stewart says Charlie's Angels reboot is more 'grounded and well-intentioned' than previous versions

Los Angeles: Actor Kristen Stewart has said that the upcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels will be more "grounded".

The 28-year-old actor was announced as one of the leading ladies of the reboot which will be helmed by actor Elizabeth Banks.

"The re-imagining is so grounded and well-intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now. It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitch element that we have seen before that works so well," Stewart told Entertainment Tonight.

"We are not trying to do an impression of the last one, so yeah, I think Liz is like so genuinely naturally funny all the time anyway," she added.

Launched in 1976 on ABC, the original TV series, Charlie's Angels, ran for five seasons with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith playing private detectives working for their unseen boss, Charlie Townsend.

Sony Pictures later produced a film by the same name, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as angels.

The movie became a huge hit and went on to earn $264 million worldwide. It was followed by a bloated and not well-received sequel, 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

In the reboot, Stewart will be joined by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the other two Angels. Banks will also star in the movie as the gender-flipped Bosley.

The actor says she has started training for her role in the film and is undertaking boxing lessons.

"I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done. I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realize what I am doing is intended to fight people. I am like, it really is assaulting and I really hate it.

"But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can't wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday ... gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon," Stewart said.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 14:58 PM