Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps

Janice Sequeira manages to get Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talking no-holds-barred in the latest episode of Social Media Star. Is Karan Johar the anonymous Instagram account Diet Sabya? What would happen if Karan Johar decided to cast Mallika Dua in a film? Does Karan enjoy gossiping over chat? Find out the answers to all these questions and a whole lot, as the duo get candid like never before. Watch episode 3 of Social Media Star now!

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 17:45 PM