After Arbaaz Khan confessed to betting in IPL, names of two more Bollywood producers have surfaced

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was summoned at the Thane Police Station on 2 June for questioning in regards to betting in Indian Premier League (IPL) and other matches. During the probe at the anti-extortion cell, Khan confessed to betting as well as losing around Rs 2.75 crore in the past.

Now, according to reports, two more Bollywood producers have been named in the betting racket and have been summoned by the police. Confirming the news, Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector, Thane AEC says, "Two Bollywood producers, Parag Sanghvi and Murad Khaitan’s names have cropped up. We will call them for questioning. Sanghvi was Jalan’s [Sonu Jalan] partner. A top bookie who is a Mumbai-based builder’s son, Dilip Ludhani, has also been named. We are probing further. We will call Khan again if needed," reports indiatimes.com.

According to the report by indiatimes.com, Sanghvi has bankrolled Bollywood projects like Partner and The Attacks of 26/11.

Arbaaz Khan, during the probe, admitted that he had placed bets during the past few seasons of IPL and had lost around Rs 2.75 crore during the IPL 2017. He also told the cops that over the years he had developed a habit of betting. However, he confirmed that he had not placed any bets during the recently-concluded IPL 2018. Khan also accepted that he had known Sonu Jalan for over six years.

The name of Khan surfaced after the police arrested and questioned the betting racket kingpin Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad on 15 May. Jalan — who is suspected to have connections with the underworld and Dawood Ibrahim — was booked under sections 420, 465, 468, 471rw 34 of the IPC, section 4(A), 5 of the Gambling Act and also IT Act 66A at the Dombilivi police station, as reported earlier.

The Thane Police has also seized a land-holding machine — which is used to place bets on ongoing matches — and a diary that contains contacts of about 100 gamblers and 50 masters (who collect money), adds the indiatimes.com report.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 12:21 PM