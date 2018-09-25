Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif shares poster with full cast; trailer to release on 27 September

After the intriguing first look posters of the primary characters of Thugs of Hindostan, a new poster with the whole cast was released on 25 September by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram. The actor also announced that the trailer of the Yash Raj Films' upcoming period drama will be released on 27 September.

Featuring Katrina Kaif's Suraiyya Jaan, Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Zafira and Aamir Khan's Firangi, the poster captures the essence of an epic action adventure. All the four actors stand tall on a ship, bracing themselves for an attack. A sword-wielding Khan leads the pack.

'Thugs Of Hindostan, an adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, has been extensively shot in the picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan. The film will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie after Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang!, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat to get the IMAX treatment.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali on 8 November.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 12:29 PM