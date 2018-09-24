You are here:

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's star-studded engagement party in Lake Como included special John Legend performance

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's engagement party was an extravagant and glamorous affair held against the backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. Isha is engaged to Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal group.

The couple have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades. Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. According to The Indian Express, they then celebrated the occasion with their parents and other family members, including Akash and Anant Ambani.

Photographs and videos from the opulent event have surfaced on fan accounts. Many Bollywood celebrities were in attendance like Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra with her fiance Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar among others. Singer John Legend also performed his song 'All of Me'.

View this post on Instagram The fairy tale engagement #ishaambani with #anandpiramal #ita2018 A post shared by *GR8Stars* (@gr8.stars) on Sep 22, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

#ishaambani and #anandpiramal #engagement #lakecomo #italy . . . #mukeshambani #nitaambani #akashambani #shlokamehta #italy🇮🇹 #italy #italianvilla #villa #wedding #indianwedding #filmscoops @filmscoops #johnlegend #chrissyteigen

A post shared by Film Scoops (@filmscoops) on Sep 22, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Epic 🌹 A post shared by @ arrahman on Sep 22, 2018 at 3:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

"One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” - Leo Tolstoy

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on Sep 21, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

Celebrities at #IshaAmbani Engagement At Lake Como In Italy

More pictures here > > https://t.co/hAJtTWPOE6 pic.twitter.com/0kp7vBQnEz — TeluguFilmibeat (@TeluguFilmibeat) September 22, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 14:27 PM