You are here:

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's star-studded engagement party in Lake Como included special John Legend performance

FP Staff

Sep,24 2018 14:27:13 IST

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's engagement party was an extravagant and glamorous affair held against the backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. Isha is engaged to Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal group.

The couple have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades. Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. According to The Indian Express, they then celebrated the occasion with their parents and other family members, including Akash and Anant Ambani.

Photographs and videos from the opulent event have surfaced on fan accounts. Many Bollywood celebrities were in attendance like Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra with her fiance Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar among others. Singer John Legend also performed his song 'All of Me'.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The fairy tale engagement #ishaambani with #anandpiramal #ita2018 A post shared by *GR8Stars* (@gr8.stars) on

View this post on Instagram

#ishaambani and #anandpiramal #engagement #lakecomo #italy . . . #mukeshambani #nitaambani #akashambani #shlokamehta #italy🇮🇹 #italy #italianvilla #villa #wedding #indianwedding #filmscoops @filmscoops #johnlegend #chrissyteigen

A post shared by Film Scoops (@filmscoops) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Epic 🌹 A post shared by @ arrahman on

View this post on Instagram

"One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” - Leo Tolstoy

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Merrymaking at a special event held in charming Italy 💛 Last night in: Costume: @taruntahiliani Accessories: @amrapalijewels Styled by: @sujatarajain A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#AmbaniWedding #IshaAnand #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #IshaAmbaniEngagement #anantambani #akashambani #shlokamehta A post shared by ANANT AMBANI (@anant_ambani1) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#IshaAmbani & #AnandPiramal get engaged at Laka Como in Italy! 💕 A post shared by Bollywood Daily (@bollywooddaily.insta) on

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 14:27 PM

tags: Anand Piramal , BuzzPatrol , Isha Ambani , John Legend , Mukesh Ambani , Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Sonam Kapoor

also see

Nick Jonas' birthday celebrations; Abhishek, Vicky recreate their dads' photo from '80s: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Nick Jonas' birthday celebrations; Abhishek, Vicky recreate their dads' photo from '80s: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

John Legend joins singing reality show The Voice season 16 as coach; series to air from Spring 2019

John Legend joins singing reality show The Voice season 16 as coach; series to air from Spring 2019

Sonam Kapoor on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: No reshoots; release rescheduled due to date issues

Sonam Kapoor on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: No reshoots; release rescheduled due to date issues