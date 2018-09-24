Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's star-studded engagement party in Lake Como included special John Legend performance
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's engagement party was an extravagant and glamorous affair held against the backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. Isha is engaged to Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal group.
The couple have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades. Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. According to The Indian Express, they then celebrated the occasion with their parents and other family members, including Akash and Anant Ambani.
Photographs and videos from the opulent event have surfaced on fan accounts. Many Bollywood celebrities were in attendance like Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Priyanka Chopra with her fiance Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar among others. Singer John Legend also performed his song 'All of Me'.
