Sonam Kapoor on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: No reshoots; release rescheduled due to date issues

While rumours abounded that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga's release date was pushed because major portions of the film were being reshot, the actress has cleared the air and said that the release date was rescheduled due to unavailability of dates.

In an interview with DNA, Sonam said that it was logically impossible for them to reshoot Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga since she was sporting a different look for her next venture, The Zoysa Factor. She said, "The movie has been shot and is complete. My look in Ek Ladki... is totally different as I sport long and straight hair in it. I’ve already cut and curled my hair for The Zoya Factor."

The film, which was slated to release on 12 October, will now be released on 1 February 2019. She stated that the team collaboratively arrived at the decision of pushing the dates since every week was booked for one film or other, due to which they were unable to zero in on a particular day.

The Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will see Sonam share the screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time. Also starring the Rajkummar Rao, the film derives its title from the iconic song in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942 A Love Story featuring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 13:06 PM