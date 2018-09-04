You are here:

Deepika Padukone to reprise her role as Serena Unger in new xXx film, confirms director DJ Caruso

Deepika Padukone's Serena Unger will be back for another adventure in Vin Diesel-starrer xXx franchise, director DJ Caruso confirmed on 3 September. xXx: Return of Xander Cage which released in 2017 marked Padukone's Hollywood debut.

The fourth film in the franchise will also star Chinese singer and actor Roy Wang, the director said on Twitter, welcoming him to the franchise.

A fan wrote back asking whether Deepika will be a part of the film, Caruso replied with a "yes" and added that they were working on the script.

What about @deepikapadukone . will she be the part of the film? — Tariq🇵🇰 (@Derewaal) September 3, 2018

dear sir Any update on @deepikapadukone shooting schedule for xxx4?? — rishabh Jain (@rishabhchhajer5) August 28, 2018

Working it out now script being scheduled — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) August 29, 2018

In May, Caruso had expressed a desire to shoot a Bollywood style dance number, featuring Padukone, for the end credits of his upcoming film.

I want to end xxx4 with and Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance?? Something new? — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) May 30, 2018

xXx: Return of Xander Cage also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa and Hermoine Corfield. The xXx franchise, which includes 2002's xXx, 2005's xXx: State of the Union and 2017's xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office. (With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 18:50 PM