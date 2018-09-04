You are here:

Deepika Padukone to reprise her role as Serena Unger in new xXx film, confirms director DJ Caruso

FP Staff

Sep,04 2018 18:42:24 IST

Deepika Padukone's Serena Unger will be back for another adventure in Vin Diesel-starrer xXx franchise, director DJ Caruso confirmed on 3 September. xXx: Return of Xander Cage which released in 2017 marked Padukone's Hollywood debut.

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Twitter

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Twitter

The fourth film in the franchise will also star Chinese singer and actor Roy Wang, the director said on Twitter, welcoming him to the franchise.

A fan wrote back asking whether Deepika will be a part of the film, Caruso replied with a "yes" and added that they were working on the script.

In May, Caruso had expressed a desire to shoot a Bollywood style dance number, featuring Padukone, for the end credits of his upcoming film.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage also stars Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa and Hermoine Corfield. The xXx franchise, which includes 2002's xXx, 2005's xXx: State of the Union and 2017's xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office.  (With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 18:50 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Deepika Padukone #Hollywood #Ruby Rose #Vin Diesel #XXX: The Return Of The Xander Cage

also see

Amitabh Bachchan confesses he's scared to work with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: So brilliant, they'll eat me up

Amitabh Bachchan confesses he's scared to work with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: So brilliant, they'll eat me up

Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder's romantic comedy Destination Wedding wrapped up shoot in nine days

Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder's romantic comedy Destination Wedding wrapped up shoot in nine days

Prince's family files lawsuit against former doctor for wrongful death caused due to opioid addiction

Prince's family files lawsuit against former doctor for wrongful death caused due to opioid addiction