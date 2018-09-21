Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan unveils look of 'most beautiful' Suraiyya Jaan, played by Katrina Kaif

After successively rolling out the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Lloyd Owens, Aamir Khan has now shared a glimpse of Katrina Kaif's character in Thugs of Hindostan, Suraiyaa.

The actor took to Instagram and unveiled the look of his Dhoom 3 co-star, referring to her as the 'most beautiful Thug'. He says that from the time of their initial collaboration in the Dhoom franchise, he was smitten by Kaif. In a same jocular vein, he pleaded to the audience to back him on it, as he was too shy to confess the same.

As the curtains of a shamiana filled with uniform-clad British audience raise, Katrina is seen in the attire of a dancer, with alta (red dye) in her palms, welcoming everyone to the venue. The stage is set for her, with illuminated chandeliers and candles all around. The image is almost reminiscent of Fatima Sana Sheikh's Zafira avatar, where she is at the foreground of burning embers.

The plot of Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a bandit called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 12:21 PM