Amit Sadh on Gold: It’s the most difficult role I have done so far and I am proud of it

Amit Sadh often finds himself answering questions about how he didn’t cash in on the success of Kai Po Che (2013), unlike his co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput. But landing roles next to Salman Khan in Sultan and Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar 3 has definitely accelerated his career over the last two years. And now, a meaty role of that of a princely and passionate hockey player in Akshay Kumar's upcoming sports drama Gold (releases on 15 August), has given his career a major boost. “You have no idea how excited I am. It’s the most difficult role I have done so far...I have given two years of my life to this film and I am proud of it. I know this is just the start,” says Sadh, who appears a tad bit disappointed the day we meet him because people failed to recognise him in his new avatar for his next film, which he can’t talk about.

“For a moment I was upset that people aren’t recognising me but then I realised that it is a compliment because it confirms that I am doing the right thing for my role. I am doing something fauji in my next film and it's time to hold a gun now. But I can’t tell more, and if I do so, the producers will get angry, and for the role that I have worked so hard, I will be kicked out,” laughs a facetious Sadh.

Sadh bagged Gold while he was shooting for Sarkar 3. “Reema (Kagti, director) auditioned me and she loved my part. At that time, I was shooting for Sarkar 3 and I was in a completely different zone. I don’t know what Reema saw in me and after few days of the shoot, she told me that why wasn’t I given this kind of a character in the past – mast (fun and happy go lucky), energetic and mischievous. I told her that probably because I do intense roles so well that people have been giving me those kind of roles only. Not many know my mischievous side and that how I am yelled at and told to get serious during a shot,” says the unpredictable and insightful actor, who suddenly climbs on a table top saying, “Now I want to talk while sitting here.”

Gold, which is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, is a period drama — a sports film but a fictional story set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 (pre and post-Independence era). The film revolves around the story of Tapan Das (played by Akshay), the manager of the Indian hockey team who forged the first sports team after the independence of India and led the team to win its first-ever Olympic gold as an independent nation. Sadh essays Raghubir Pratap Singh, a passionate hockey player born with a silver spoon. “My character is prince, royalty, blue blood; he has a sense of entitlement. Later, when he meets other players and the coach, he realises that the game and the country are bigger than him. He has his own catharsis; he becomes mature,” says Sadh.

He continues, “Sunny (Kaushal, co-star) and I have played hockey for the most part in the film and hence we had to train the maximum, for about six months. We trained with Yuvraj Walmiki (striker of Indian hockey team) and Australian coach Michael Nobbs. We had to do lot of pilates besides cardio and I changed my diet because I needed to lose 10 kgs to look like a hockey player; they have a bony structure. We would practise day and night. I also had to work on my dialect and get the Awadhi accent right. Also, the way people spoke and walked – they were a bit slow those days. And since Raghubir was such a great hockey player, I had to get that style. We have worked very hard and I hope it is seen on the screen. It is a beautiful role.”

However, Sadh doesn’t want to be reminded about the “gruelling” hockey training sessions. Candid that he is, while all his co-stars said they had a blast shooting the film (that during breaks they would play cricket or football and after pack-up, volleyball), Sadh says, “It was a tough film for me so I can’t say that I had a blast shooting. Training for hockey was very difficult. Hockey may look like an easy game, but it's not. I have played football and other games, but this is actually a back bender. The first few days of training were quite exhausting. After practising for several hours we would have two hour session with the physiotherapist, the needle therapy and again at 4 am, we were back to playing hockey. We would fight among ourselves that who would want to go to the physiotherapist first or whose leg was hurting the most. So, there was nothing good about it. But I miss the shooting days.”

“Now I wish the film works and I get two more roles and then I would feel happy that giving blood and sweat was worth it. It’s a great sport though a difficult one. But it’s a national game and yet we don’t respect the game or the legends. If this film works, it will help the sport as well. We don’t know how one sport had united the nation at that time. That unity is what I like. I hope people feel those sentiments and also enjoy our movie,” the actor adds.

For Sadh, who leads a similar disciplined life like Akshay, it was a “privilege” sharing screen space with the superstar. “He is a gentleman, very disciplined and very charming. He keeps everybody’s energy up on the sets. I am a big fan of his work, his dedication and choice of films,” says Sadh. A few days back, Akshay had shared a picture of him engrossed in a conversation with shirtless Sadh, and he'd captioned it as: 'When you're happy and you know it, 'Take Your Clothes Off. Find out why he (Sadh) has no clothes on, on 15th August (Gold release date).' Obviously Sadh is tight-lipped about it and merely says, “I am ‘Tapan Babu’s’ (Akshay’s character) boy and whatever he will say that Raghubir Pratap will do.”

Going forward, Sadh says he wants to work with every director, “who has a good role for me”. “I am just lucky that Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) gave me Kai Po Che and Ali (Abbas Zafar) gave me Sultan, and Amit Roy gave me Running Shaadi.com, it may have not worked but at least he gave me a film. Mr Amitabh Bachchan called me and said, ‘Amit, you become my grandson (in Sarkar 3)'. The film didn’t work but it benefited me and I was on a high those days that I did a film with Mr Bachchan and Ram Gopal Varma, so it was a victory for me,” says Sadh. And to that oft-repeated question that was he disappointed that he couldn't reap the benefits from the success of his debut film, he says with a hearty laugh, “I never get disappointed ever. To disappoint me one will have to get a tsunami.”

