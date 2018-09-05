Neha Dhupia's audio show No Filter Neha season 3 kicks off with Ayushmann Khurrana as first guest

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be soon seen in Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir thriller AndhaDhun, appeared as the first guest on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show No Filter Neha on Saavn. Dhupia thanked the actor and shared photos of them from the recording on Instagram.

Prior to his appearance on the show, Khurrana also shared a photograph with a caption of his musings on Instagram.



The previous two seasons of No Filter Neha has had celebrity guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and Ranveer Singh among others. Dhupia has also hosted another talk show in Vogue BFFs.

Dhupia had recently revealed through social media that she and her husband actor Angad Bedi were expecting their first child. The two had married in a private ceremony in May.

The actress was last seen alongside Vidya Balan in the 2017 comedy Tumhari Sulu and Netflix's Lust Stories. She will next be seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, with Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles.

