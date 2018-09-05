Neha Dhupia's audio show No Filter Neha season 3 kicks off with Ayushmann Khurrana as first guest
Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be soon seen in Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir thriller AndhaDhun, appeared as the first guest on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show No Filter Neha on Saavn. Dhupia thanked the actor and shared photos of them from the recording on Instagram.
Prior to his appearance on the show, Khurrana also shared a photograph with a caption of his musings on Instagram.
Yoon baithe baithe soch raha tha What did I do right in this life? Or what did I do wrong? Kya woh paanch chord jo main guitar mein regularly bajaata hoon woh sahi hain? Or may be I should learn more? Seekhney ka bhi kya faayda jab sab bhool jaana hai ek din. Like do you really remember the Hindi alphabet? No? It’s ok. But have you sung the English alphabet and pronounced LMNOP as L.O.men.O.P? No? Doob maro. Your bachpan isn’t desi enough. Your bachpan sucks. And your jawaani is not deewani enough. May be my wife is not khurani enough. She’s a kashyap. And she still uses her OG surname. OG is a slang for original in Mumbai. Kabhi use nahi kiya? Maine kaha tha na you’re not desi enough. ————————————————— The above thoughts are part of my prep for #nofilternehaseason3 Main aa raha hoon @nehadhupia (Styled by @ishabhansali) A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on
The previous two seasons of No Filter Neha has had celebrity guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and Ranveer Singh among others. Dhupia has also hosted another talk show in Vogue BFFs.
Dhupia had recently revealed through social media that she and her husband actor Angad Bedi were expecting their first child. The two had married in a private ceremony in May.
The actress was last seen alongside Vidya Balan in the 2017 comedy Tumhari Sulu and Netflix's Lust Stories. She will next be seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, with Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 15:27 PM