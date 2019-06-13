Thursday, June 13, 2019Back to
Huawei claims it could ship around 225 million devices with its HongMengOS by end of year

Huawei is said to focus mainly on the budget smartphone segment with its own OS initially.

tech2 News StaffJun 13, 2019 11:40:22 IST

After the US Blacklist on Huawei, many companies including Google cut off ties with the Chinese smartphone giant. This means that Huawei and Honor phone will stop getting access to Android and all future updates after August 2019 (after which the relaxation of Android ban ends).

This has not deterred Huawei as it has already started working on its very own OS called HongMengOS. The latest reports have indicated that the company will be ready to ship this OS in its devices by October.

Huawei Technologies.

As per news.mydrivers, Huawei's proprietary  HongMengOS is expected to ship on nearly 225 million devices by the end of this year if the report is to be believed.

For the initial stages, Huawei is said to focus mainly on the budget smartphone segment with its own OS. This is because HongMeng won't have a wide app ecosystem initially for fulfilling the needs of high-end users.

Recently a report came out by the firm Rosenblatt Securities which stated that Huawei has managed to ship about 1 million devices pre-loaded with its proprietary HongMengOS. As per the report, this new OS seems to be compatible with all Android apps and is said to have “increased security functions to protect personal data”.

Huawei's Richard Yu was quoted as saying that the HongMengOS is "prepared to be installed on mobile phones, computers, tablets, TVs, cars, wearables and everything else you can install an OS on."

In an ominous, but vague, warning China said earlier this month that it was drawing up a list of “unreliable” foreign companies, organisations and individuals in what could signal retaliation for the US sanctions on Huawei.

