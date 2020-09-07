Timeline of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case: From Mumbai Police investigation to CBI takeover

Every day brings a new revelation in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Here's a timeline of all the events transpired in the case since 14 June

Rhea Chakraborty on Monday, 7 Septemeber, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau of India for questioning for the second consecutive day in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This case has given the NCB an "inkling" into the narcotics network and its penetration in Bollywood or Hindi movie industry, NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain had told reporters last week.

Moreover, various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(Also read of Firstpost: Reading Rhea Chakraborty's public vilification as a modern-day witch hunt: Actress' harassment has historic roots)

Here’s a timeline to track how the case changed since Rajput’s death.

14 June

Bollywood actor Rajput found dead in his Mumbai apartment. His team in a press release confirmed his death, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

15 June

Kangana Ranaut accused a section of film industry professionals of not acknowledging Rajput, debunked the theory of the actor committing suicide.

Ranaut pointed out that Rajput was a rank holder and asked how he could have a “weak mind”. Taking reference from a post of the late actor pleading with people to watch his movies as he “didn’t have a godfather” in the industry that had gone viral, she also said that despite his great lineup of films, he didn’t receive any acknowledgement or awards, unlike the other star-kids of the industry.

#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint pic.twitter.com/PI70xJgUVL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 15, 2020

16 June

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cited various media reports claiming that Rajput battled clinical depression induced by professional rivalry, an angle which Mumbai Police will focus while investigating the case.

Deshmukh took to Twitter and said though the postmortem report has confirmed he died by suicide, the depression angle will be probed too. The provisional postmortem report of Rajput has revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe.

17 June

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recorded his statement with Mumbai Police. The police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's depression, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe told media.

17 June

A case was filed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur against Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor in connection with the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

18 June

Mumbai Police summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty to Bandra police station to record her statement in connection to Rajput's death case Meanwhile, investigating officers had recorded statements of more than 10 people, including Rajput's family members.

24 June



Mumbai Police received the final postmortem report signed by a team of five doctors. "No struggle marks or external injuries" were found in the actor's body, suggests his postmortem report.

27 June

Mumbai Police on Saturday questioned casting director Shanoo Sharma. The officials also sought details of actor's contracts from the Yash Raj Films production house.

The interrogation session of the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF) took place at Bandra Police Station.

4 July

As part of the probe into Rajput's death case, Mumbai Police sent the cloth, allegedly used in the suicide, to a forensic lab for "tensile strength" analysis to determine whether it can bear the weight similar to that of the late actor, an official said.

"The test will help determine if there was any foul play," he said. "Besides the viscera from the actor's body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina," the official said.

"It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report," the official said. "To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check the pattern of ligature marks around the actor's neck, and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of 'tensile strength' analysis.

7 July

Sanjay Leela Bhansali questioned by the police. Director reveals he had offered Rajput four films but the actor could not be a part of any of the films due to unavailability of his dates.



18 July

Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police.

21 July

Rajeev Masand, noted film critic and journalist, was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement.

28 July

Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a complaint at a police station in Patna against Chakraborty, her family, and a few others alleging they abetted his son's suicide

In the complaint, KK Singh accused the actress of extorting money from Rajput under the pretext of love. A case was registered against her under various sections that included abetment of suicide.

28 July

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was summoned by Mumbai police to record a statement with regard to Rajput's death investigation. An officer said Mehta was asked to carry the contract papers signed by Rajput and the production house.

29 July

Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. In her plea, Chakraborty also sought a stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till disposal of her plea in the top court, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai where probe is on in Sushant Singh Rajput death case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2020

30 July

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against Rhea and others on the basis of Sushant’s father’s FIR in Patna. Officials said the central probe agency has written to the Bihar police in this context as it is looking into the case for a possible investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

31 July

Days after the accusations, Chakraborty broke her silence through a video. “I have immense faith in God and judiciary. I believe that I will get justice,” the actress said in a video statement. She further said that a lot of “horrible” things have been said about her in the electronic media but she has been refraining from commenting on the advice of her lawyers since the matter is sub judice.

31 July

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that Mumbai police be allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the Bombay High Court.

4 August

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said the Bihar government's move to recommend a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case was politically motivated. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too had slammed the demands for a CBI probe by the Opposition and some Bollywood personalities.

5 August

The Centre issued a notification asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Sushant’s death, a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar demanded a probe.

7 August

Chakraborty, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and her former manager Shruti Modi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

11 August

Chakraborty told the Supreme Court the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to "constant sensationalisation" causing her "extreme trauma". Chakraborty, 28, also submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the apex court saying she should not be made "scapegoat of political agendas" in the case and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "reported” to be responsible for the registration of the FIR in Patna against her.

15 August

ED questioned Rajput's personal staff, including his domestic help, in connection with a money laundering case.

18 August

On the day of Supreme Court's verdict, Chakraborty submitted a statement to India Today via her lawyer. In her statement, Rhea mentions that she does not have any objection to a CBI probe into Rajput's death, but objects to the Bihar Police's jurisdiction to demand such a probe.

19 August

The Supreme Court ordered CBI inquiry into Rajput's death case. The apex court said that the FIR registered at Patna was legitimate and that the state of Maharashtra chose not to challenge the order. The court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected by them so far in the case to the CBI.

22 August

The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence to conduct an investigation. "Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

24 August

The CBI team visited the Cooper Hospital, where Rajput's autopsy was done, to question the concerned doctors.

25 August

Rajput's flatmate Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were again called for questioning by the CBI.

27 August

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a criminal case against Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs, an instance emerging from an investigation being conducted into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

The ED, which is probing a money-laundering angle into the death of Rajput, obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" after a forensic examination of her phone. The deleted messages, they said, allegedly indicate dealings in banned drugs and chats about the procurement and consumption of these drugs that include cannabis.

NCB Director General (NCB) Rakesh Asthana held two rounds of meetings and after going through the evidence available and obtaining a legal opinion, he directed his officials to file a case.

28 August

Chakraborty appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation for the first time.

29 August

Based on the request made by the CBI, the Mumbai Police provided security to Chakraborty. The actress had earlier claimed that there was a threat to her and her family's life.

30 August

CBI called Rhea for the third consecutive day for questioning. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was summoned for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, an official said. Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

1 September

Chakraborty's parents arrived at the DRDO guest house, Mumbai, for questioning by the CBI.

2 September

Chakraborty's father, Indrajit, was questioned by the CBI for the second consecutive day in connection with the death case. He was interrogated for around 10 hours by the central agency team.

5 September

A Mumbai court on Saturday remanded Showik and Miranda, arrested in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till 9 September. According to a tweet by CNN News18, Kaizan Ibrahim, the alleged drug peddler, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

#Alert - Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent to NCB Custody Till September 9. @Herman_Gomes reports from outside NCB office Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/5oLJMiO6wQ — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2020

5 September

The NCB arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death. The officials said with the latest action, the total number of arrested in this "ongoing investigation" has risen to seven.

6 September

Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement condemning the arrest of his son, Showik, in connection with drug abuse allegations surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

"Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind," the statement from Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd), who has also been questioned by the CBI, read.

Meanwhile, NCB also issued summons to Rhea for joining the probe on Sunday, 6 September.

The agency has said it also wants to confront Rhea with Showik, Miranda and Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

6 September

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the investigation of Rajput's death case a "witch hunt." He added that the actor is prepared for an arrest and has not applied for anticipatory bail.

Advocate Maneshinde, who represents Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said in a statement, “Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB."

#NewsAlert – NCB starts questioning Rhea on the drugs angle. @Herman_Gomes reports from outside the NCB Office. Join the broadcast with @vandanaseb. #RheaDrugsLink pic.twitter.com/5xRsMujrjh — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 6, 2020

(With inputs from agencies)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669