Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB issues summons to Rhea Chakraborty for further interrogation

The NCB is probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached actress Rhea Chakraborty's home in Mumbai on Sunday morning, 6 September, to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea, 28, to take the probe forward.

"The team has gone to serve the summons of joining the investigation. She can come on her own or she can come with the team," a senior official of the federal anti-narcotics agency said.

The NCB has recently arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor's personal staff, in this case.

The NCB earlier took Showik and Miranda to a civic hospital for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official said.

After the tests, the duo were presented in a local court, he said.

They were arrested by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night after over 10 hours of questioning. They will in custody till 9 September.

A few others have also been arrested by the agency.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on 14 June.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

