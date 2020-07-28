Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide

Bihar Police has questioned Rhea in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has lodged a complaint against the actress Rhea Chakraborty at a Police station in Patna.

The development comes a month after the actor was found dead in his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. News agency ANI quoted Patna Central Zone Inspector General Sanjay Singh saying that the case has been registered under various sections, including abetment of suicide.

FIR registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of #SushantSinghRajput's father: Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

KK Singh has also accused Rhea of extorting money from Sushant in the pretext of love. Sushant's father has registered a 5-page FIR accusing Rhea of instigating the actor towards suicide.

Reports claim Patna Police has questioned Rhea in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The report also said that KK Singh has expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna.

Earlier this month, Rhea had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death case. The actress took to Twitter and said that she has complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice she wants CBI to look into the case.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

A report by India Today said that Sushant and Rhea dated for a while before the actor died by suicide on 14 June. Mumbai's Bandra police is investigating the actor’s death.

The police had interrogated Rhea in connection with the case earlier. In her statement, Rhea had revealed that Sushant had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and had even asked her to do the same.

The police have so far recorded statements of 40 people, including those of Rajput's family members, his cook, Bollywood personalities including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Rajput's co-actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and film critic Rajeev Masand.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager Reshma Shetty has already spoken with the police. If needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so, Deshmukh said.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, may have led to the actor's death.

Rajput starred in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His last movie Dil Bechara released on Disney +Hotstar on 24 July.