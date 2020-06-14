Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide in his Mumbai residence at age 34

Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide in his Mumbai home. He was 34. The news broke on 14 June, Sunday afternoon.

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Z6l5BzrmE5 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Mumbai Police has shared an official statement, verifying the suicide.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. Police has not found any note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok, the Spokesperson Mumbai Police.

The actor's team has sent out a statement, confirming the news.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

His film credits include Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Raabta among others. Rajput was last seen in the Netflix film Drive where he shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.

Rajput was first seen in Star Plus's drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), followed by an award-winning Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–11).

His upcoming projects included Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of Hollywood The Fault In Our Stars (starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley) with newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. Dil Bechara has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

It was recently reported that his former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669

