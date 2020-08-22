Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI team, forensic experts inspect late actor's Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team, officials confirmed

The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reached the late actor's residence at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on 14 June, an official said.

The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm.

The CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.

The Supreme Court (SC) had on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation into Rajput's death case. The apex court said that the FIR registered at Patna was legitimate, according to Asian News International. It further noted that the state of Maharashtra chosen not to challenge the order.

According to a report by Times of India, SC said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other case related to the death of the actor.

Last month, Rajput's father KK Singh had lodged a complaint against the actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna and accused her of extorting money from Sushant in the pretext of love. He had registered a 5-page FIR accusing Chakraborty of abetting the late actor's suicide.

(With inputs from agencies)

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669